Houston crash involving 8 cars on I-45 North cleared, no injuries, police say

Houston police have cleared the scene of a major crash in north Houston that caused multiple lanes to close on Saturday night.

Details are limited, but Houston police officials say a crash was reported on I-45 North Southbound at Beltway 8 involving eight cars around 8:50 p.m.

So far no injuries have been reported and no one has been taken to the hospital, authorities said.

All mainlanes were closed, but have reopened as the scene was cleared.