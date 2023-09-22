A crash has several lanes shutdown at the I-610 North Loop at the I-45 North Freeway.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

A crash at I-610 North Loop at the I-45 North Freeway.

Multiple lanes and an exit ramp are closed. Only one lane is open at this time.

A flatbed truck appears to have overturned and lost its load. There is debris scattered across the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.