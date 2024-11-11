Houston crash: All mainlanes of I-10 East Westbound at North Main reopened following crash

UPDATE: The crash on I-10 East Westbound at North Main has been cleared.

No word if there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of I-10 East Westbound at North Main following a vehicle crash on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

No details yet as far as injuries.

