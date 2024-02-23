The children's book called Lucky the Poochipug is a true story about the love of a dog, loss, grieving, rescue, illness, healing, and happiness.

"We were so heartbroken," said Pat London, who wrote the book with her husband, Howard.

Losing their beloved dog Aggie was devastating for the London's.

"We were crying every day," Howard said. "We were grieving really bad."

Their book points out how a new dog can fill holes in hearts.

"We knew we had to do something to bring some piece to us," said Howard.

The couple decided to visit the Houston Humane Society.

"We really didn't think we were going to take a dog home because we had just lost one," Pat said.

Instead of adopting, they fostered a little pup named Lucky who is heartworm-positive.

"We were heartsick with grief. He was heartsick with heartworms," said Pat. "It seemed like the kind of thing where we could help heal each other."

Monthly medication can prevent heartworms and most people don't realize heartworm disease is curable.

"The treatment consists of a series of injections and some antibiotics and heartworm prevention to start," said Dr Tony Malone, the Medical Director of Houston Humane Society.

As the book points out, Lucky no longer has heartworms.

He will go on to live a normal life like all other heartworm-positive dogs that get treatment.

"That was one of the lessons we learned and wanted to share with others," Pat said.

The book is a great way to teach kids and even adults, how heartworm-positive dogs can be saved and in turn, save us.

"It was never a desire for monetary gain," Howard said. "We didn't think this was going to sell millions of copies."

A portion of the proceeds will go to Houston Humane Society's heartworm fund.

You can learn more at their Lucky the Poochipug website.

Adoption fees at Houston Humane Society will be waived through February for all heartworm-positive dogs and their medication is free.