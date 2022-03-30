Houston public smoking ban expanded to include vaping, e-cigarettes

Houston City Council unanimously passed a measure Wednesday to expand the city’s current public smoking ban to include e-cigarettes, vaping and other electronic smoking devices.

A city ordinance passed in 2007 prohibits smoking in many public spaces, workplaces and near buildings.

The measure amends the ordinance to include all electronic smoking devices that utilize aerosol liquid or vapor including electronic cigarettes, electronic cigars, electronic cigarillos, electronic pipes, electronic hookah and vaping devices.

According to the ordinance, smoking is prohibited in enclosed public spaces, enclosed workplaces, within 25 feet of doors and wheelchair ramps, covered concourses of outdoor arenas, outdoor seating areas of public spectator events, and in covered public transportation facilities like bus stops.

Smoking is allowed in private residences unless they are being used as a child care facility, adult daycare or health care facility. Smoking is also allowed in private clubs, tobacco retail shops, ice houses, and restaurant and bar outdoor seating areas.