Houston City Council election results: Latest update, who's in the lead

The polls are open and Houstonians are casting their ballots for who they want to represent them in the City Council.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. If you still need to find your closest polling location to vote, click here.

Below are the latest numbers for the City Council Members for At-Large and Districts.

Last updated: 5:30 p.m.

Houston City Council At-Large

Council Member, At-Large Position 1

Eriq C. Glenn - 0%

Julian Ramirez - 0%

Melanie Miles - 0%

Kendall Baker - 0%

Conchita Reyes - 0%

Leah Wolfthal - 0%

Council Member, At-Large Position 2

Willie Davis - 0%

Nick Hellyar - 0%

Marina Angelica Coryat - 0%

Danielle Keys Bass - 0%

Holly Flynn Vilaseca - 0%

Obioha "Obes" Nwabara - 0%

Council Member, At-Large Position 3

Richard Cantu - 0%

James Joseph - 0%

Casey Curry - 0%

Twila Carter - 0%

Donnell Cooper - 0%

Ericka McCrutcheon - 0%

Richard Nguyen - 0%

Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi - 0%

Ethan Michelle Ganz - 0%

Council Member, At-Large Position 4

Roy Morales - 0%

Letitia Plummer - 0%

John Branch Jr. - 0%

Andrew "Drew" Patterson - 0%

Council Member, At-Large Position 5

Sallie Alcorn - 0%

J. Brad Batteau - 0%

Rigo Hernandez - 0%

Houston City Council Member, Districts

Council Member, District A

Amy Peck - 0%

Council Member, District B

Kendra London - 0%

Alma Banks-Brown - 0%

Tyrone Willis - 0%

Tarsha Jackson - 0%

Koffey Smith El-Bey - 0%

Council Member, District C

Abbie Kamin - 0%

Perata PB Bradley - 0%

Felix Javier Cisneros - 0%

Council Member, District D

Travis McGee - 0%

Georgia Provost - 0%

Debra A. Rose - 0%

Lloyd Ford - 0%

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz - 0%

Council Member, District E

Martina Lemond Dixon - 0%

Fred Flickinger - 0%

Council Member, District F

Tiffany D. Thomas - 0%

Council Member, District G

Enyinna O. Isiguzo - 0%

Tony Buzbee - 0%

Mary Nan Huffman - 0%

Council Member, District H

Michelle Stearns - 0%

Sonia Rivera - 0%

Cynthia Reyes Revilla - 0%

Mark McGee - 0%

Mario Castillo - 0%

Council Member, District I

Rick Gonzalez - 0%

Joaquin Martinez - 0%

Council Member, District J

Edward Pollard - 0%

Ivan Sanchez - 0%

Council Member, District K

Martha Castex-Tatum - 0%