Houston City Council election results: Latest update, who's in the lead
HOUSTON - The polls are open and Houstonians are casting their ballots for who they want to represent them in the City Council.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. If you still need to find your closest polling location to vote, click here.
Below are the latest numbers for the City Council Members for At-Large and Districts.
VIEW ALL ELECTION RESULTS
Last updated: 5:30 p.m.
Houston City Council At-Large
Council Member, At-Large Position 1
Eriq C. Glenn - 0%
Julian Ramirez - 0%
Melanie Miles - 0%
Kendall Baker - 0%
Conchita Reyes - 0%
Leah Wolfthal - 0%
Council Member, At-Large Position 2
Willie Davis - 0%
Nick Hellyar - 0%
Marina Angelica Coryat - 0%
Danielle Keys Bass - 0%
Holly Flynn Vilaseca - 0%
Obioha "Obes" Nwabara - 0%
Council Member, At-Large Position 3
Richard Cantu - 0%
James Joseph - 0%
Casey Curry - 0%
Twila Carter - 0%
Donnell Cooper - 0%
Ericka McCrutcheon - 0%
Richard Nguyen - 0%
Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi - 0%
Ethan Michelle Ganz - 0%
Council Member, At-Large Position 4
Roy Morales - 0%
Letitia Plummer - 0%
John Branch Jr. - 0%
Andrew "Drew" Patterson - 0%
Council Member, At-Large Position 5
Sallie Alcorn - 0%
J. Brad Batteau - 0%
Rigo Hernandez - 0%
Houston City Council Member, Districts
Council Member, District A
Amy Peck - 0%
Council Member, District B
Kendra London - 0%
Alma Banks-Brown - 0%
Tyrone Willis - 0%
Tarsha Jackson - 0%
Koffey Smith El-Bey - 0%
Council Member, District C
Abbie Kamin - 0%
Perata PB Bradley - 0%
Felix Javier Cisneros - 0%
Council Member, District D
Travis McGee - 0%
Georgia Provost - 0%
Debra A. Rose - 0%
Lloyd Ford - 0%
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz - 0%
Council Member, District E
Martina Lemond Dixon - 0%
Fred Flickinger - 0%
Council Member, District F
Tiffany D. Thomas - 0%
Council Member, District G
Enyinna O. Isiguzo - 0%
Tony Buzbee - 0%
Mary Nan Huffman - 0%
Council Member, District H
Michelle Stearns - 0%
Sonia Rivera - 0%
Cynthia Reyes Revilla - 0%
Mark McGee - 0%
Mario Castillo - 0%
Council Member, District I
Rick Gonzalez - 0%
Joaquin Martinez - 0%
Council Member, District J
Edward Pollard - 0%
Ivan Sanchez - 0%
Council Member, District K
Martha Castex-Tatum - 0%