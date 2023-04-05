Houston City Council is offering a path of preservation to legacy neighborhoods steadily succumbing to the combined forces of time and money, which many call "gentrification."

"What we are talking about is preserving history that is being erased," said Council Member Abbie Kamin.

"Most people in Black and Brown communities, the only thing we have of true value is our home. That is our investment. That's really all we have," said Council Member Letitia Plummer.

SUGGESTED: Riverside residents concerned about proposed conservation district ordinance

In response to calls for preservation and restoration, Mayor Sylvester Turner proposed the creation of a half dozen conservation districts, including Freedmen's Town, Acres Home, Independence Heights, Magnolia Park, Pleasantville, and Piney Point.

"This is another tool to preserve historical communities, historical neighborhoods, historical features so that we don't lose them," said Turner.

If approved by a simple majority of current residents, the Historical Commission, and in a final vote of the Council, the newly formed conservation district would gain the authority to regulate an array of issues, including architectural style, building size, and demolition.

"What this conservation district will do, it will give us the local protections to save what is left," said Chaondra Johnson with the Freedmen's Town Association.

Yet, some warn that without an economic subsidy component for residents, "conservation districts" will do little to slow the gradual dislocation and loss of heritage.

RELATED: Houston residents say neighborhood protection plans go too far

"What we truly wanted was to stay in our communities and stay in our homes. We wanted to be homeowners, not renters, not pushed out. People need to be preserved as well, not just the brick streets," said Perata Bradley, a Houston resident.

The six conservation districts won approval by a vote of 17 to four.

An amendment proposed by Council Member Michael Kubosh that would have allowed individual homeowners to opt out of a conservation district was overwhelmingly defeated.