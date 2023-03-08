Riverside residents concerned about proposed conservation district ordinance

Concerned residents in Riverside area were informed about the proposed conservation district ordinance. The latest effort by the City of Houston is vague in language and leaves room for potential problems later, according to those against it.

"Any homeowner in the City could potentially be impacted by this ordinance," said local attorney Melanie Miles, who represents the Riverside Civic Organization. "Anything that has the potential of impacting a homeowner’s property rights, they should be paying attention to it."

If passed, the ordinance imposes a $2,000-a-day misdemeanor fine on any homeowner who doesn’t comply with standards made by the planning director's office.

"If you want to change the windows on your house, you're going to have to go before a board. You won't be able to just go to Home Depot," said Sharon Evans-Brooks of the Riverside Civic Association.

"You're going to have to change it just as it was as your home was built in the 1920s and 30s. There are costs associated with that - that many may not be able to make. Then what happens? You're squeezed out."

This ordinance could be a great tool for areas in Houston, like Acres Homes and Independence Heights. Fox 26's Greg Groogan spoke to residents in February who said it would stop gentrification from happening in their area. Many are without deed restrictions and levels of protection.

It's a plan Mayor Sylvester Turner showed strong support for.

There’s also no application process under the proposed measure and would apply to all properties in the designated area. Under the ordinance, only a 51% threshold could amend existing deed restrictions, which normally require 75%.

Miles says they want good intent put in writing.

Councilwoman Carolyn Evans Shabazz attended Wednesday night's meeting held at Harris County Justice Court on Cullen Boulevard.

"Hopefully you know by now that I speak for the community," says Shabazz. "Give me a draft of what you would like to see. I grilled them a lot when they brought this forward. I think 51% is too low. You need to have a buy-in."

Matthew Festa, a professor at South Texas College of Law, gave his opinion on the ordinance at the meeting. He says it mimics a zoning ordinance.

"There really doesn’t need to be a lot of community input," said Festa. "All you need is 51%. Then it goes to the planning director. This will make it more expensive to do remodels and renovations. It's similar to an historic district."

There's no set date for the council to vote on this measure, but leaders believe it could take place in the coming weeks.