Houston residents say neighborhood protection plans go too far

Home by historic home, the character of Independence Heights is disappearing, beneath a steady wave of gentrification.

"What you have is the first municipality established by African-Americans in the state," said Tanya Dubose, a fifth generation resident. "Once that is gone, it's gone. There's no turning back."

Dubose is leading the fight to win her beloved neighborhood the protection afforded a so-called "conservation district"

"Behind us was the City Hall," said Dubose. "They tore that down in 2014. We don't get that building back. What we are seeing now is the tearing down of our history."

Independence Heights bid has powerful allies at Houston City Hall, led by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"The reason why time is of the essence is that these communities are being gentrified, as we speak," said Turner.

And yet the proposed ordinance, rushed to the table by Turner, is drawing major pushback.