Houston church facing lawsuit alleging child abuse

A Houston church is facing a lawsuit involving disturbing accusations of child abuse.

The lawyers representing the family told FOX 26 about the lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday.

The suit alleges a four-year-old was sexually molested and beaten in a bathroom by a teacher at Champion Forest Baptist Church on Stuebner Airline.

We contacted the church and were told they were unaware of the lawsuit.

We are also looking into whether any criminal investigation is underway and will bring you updates as we get them.