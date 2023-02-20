Police say a driver fled after hitting a 3-year-old child in northeast Houston on Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the 10400 block of Peachtree Street around 10:25 a.m.

A child was hit by an SUV on Peachtree.

The child was transported to the hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time, but the child was reportedly alert and conscious.

According to police, the crash happened as the 3-year-old child and a 10-year-old child were playing in the area.

Police say a gray or silver Toyota SUV that was traveling northbound on Peachtree struck the 3-year-old child and then kept going.

It’s not known at this time how many people were in the SUV, and there is no description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston.