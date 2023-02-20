Houston Police has arrested and charged a man with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on the Katy Freeway.

The suspect, Marco Antonio Juarez, 21, is charged with striking and killing a pedestrian standing on the shoulder of the freeway around 3:40 a.m. on February 18.

Courtesy of HPD

Police say the 40-year-old victim was standing outside a vehicle, filling it with gas, when the pickup truck driven by Juarez struck the male and pushed him forward into the rear of another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reports say Juarez was impaired during the crash.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.