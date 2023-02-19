article

An 18-year-old who went missing from Virginia at the beginning of February has been found safe in Houston.

According to reports from Virginia State Police, Keith Lorenzo Anderson, III was reported missing after he was last seen on Feb. 4 at the 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia around 2:52 p.m.

"Anderson may be in need of medical care and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency," stated the flyer reporting Anderson as missing.

Anderson is said to be a student at Norfolk State University.

After being missing for weeks, Anderson was found safe in Houston.

According to reports, Anderson's mother says he was found in a homeless shelter. Another person in the shelter saw a news story on the TV and told Anderson it was about him.

Sources say the 18-year-old has since spoken to his family.

When Anderson was reported missing he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with blue jogging pants and black Crocs while carrying a backpack.

No other information has been provided at this time.