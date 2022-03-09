Houston carjacking suspect dies week after police officers shot him: HPD

article

A carjacking suspect has died one week after he was shot by officers in northeast Houston, the police department says.

Marcelo Alfredo Suarez, 24, was wounded on February 27 and died at a hospital on March 6.

Police say the incident leading up to the shooting began when Suarez stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint and then fled the scene.

According to HPD, a K-9 unit officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle with his lights and sirens on, but the suspect did not stop.

Other officers assisted in the ensuing pursuit and followed the suspect to the 7800 block of Tidwell Road, where the suspect got out and ran, HPD says.

During the foot pursuit, police say the suspect discharged his weapon towards the officers and a K-9.

At that time, three officers returned fire and struck the suspect, according to HPD.

Suarez was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say one officer sustained minor injuries, and the other two officers and the K-9 were not injured.

Suarez was charged the next day with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

On March 6, Suarez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits resulting in injury, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The three HPD officers who discharged their weapons were identified by HPD as P. Foster of the Tactical Operations Division, and D. Jenkins and C. Welch of the Northeast Patrol Division. Officer Foster was sworn in as an officer in April 2008, Officer Welch in May 2017 and Officer Jenkins in May 2019.

The police K-9 was identified as Nate, who was stabbed in late January during a chase with a robbery suspect.