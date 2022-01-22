Houston police K9 stabbed following chase with robbery suspect

A man accused of stabbing a K9 with the Houston Police Department early Saturday morning is now behind bars.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited, but during a press conference, authorities said the incident happened shortly after a confrontation with a robbery suspect. Police received a tip on where they could find the unidentified suspect but once they spotted him, a brief chase ensued.

That's when police released their K9 Nate, to assist in the chase, and shortly thereafter, Nate, was stabbed with what appeared to be a butcher knife.

Nate was rushed to an emergency animal hospital in the 8900 block of Katy Freeway in serious condition. At last check, Nate was undergoing surgery.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The suspect meanwhile suffered minor injuries from Nate but was quickly taken into custody where he will be facing several charges including evading arrest and aggravated assault of a peace officer.