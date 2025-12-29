Body camera video: Suspect shot by police in NW Houston

The Brief Houston police released video of an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 4. Police say a man who shot at police was shot by an officer. The man was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.



The Houston Police Department released body camera video Monday of an incident earlier this month that ended with a suspect shot.

The wounded man, 33-year-old Jacques Otu Bassey, was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Man shot by police

The backstory:

Bassey is charged in an incident that occurred Dec. 4. According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop and learned that the driver, Bassey, was wanted for a felony warrant.

When officers tried to arrest him, police say he drove off, prompting a chase.

During the chase, Bassey allegedly shot at officers, striking one of the patrol vehicles. He ended up crashing near Antoine Drive and W. 34th Street before getting out of the vehicle and running away, police say.

An officer found him in a nearby parking lot. Police say Bassey shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire. Another officer arrived at the scene and also shot at the suspect.

The suspect was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

No officers were injured.