Two toddlers believed to have drowned in Katy home

First responders have been called to a Katy home for two toddlers who possibly drowned, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Toddler drowning reported in Katy

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two baby girls reportedly drowned at a home on Creek Edge Court, near Morton and Mason Roads, close to Grand Parkway.

Deputies, detectives, and Lifeflight have been called to the home.

What we don't know:

Sheriff Gonzalez says the infants' ages and conditions have not been confirmed at this time.

Other details are currently not available.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.