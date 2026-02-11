Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Two toddlers believed to have drowned in Katy home

By and
Published  February 11, 2026 12:32pm CST
Katy
The Brief

    • Two baby girls have reportedly drowned at a Katy home, according to the Harris County sheriff.
    • Authorities have been called to a home near Morton and Mason Roads.
    • Other details are limited at this time. 

KATY, Texas - First responders have been called to a Katy home for two toddlers who possibly drowned, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Toddler drowning reported in Katy

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two baby girls reportedly drowned at a home on Creek Edge Court, near Morton and Mason Roads, close to Grand Parkway.

Deputies, detectives, and Lifeflight have been called to the home.

What we don't know:

Sheriff Gonzalez says the infants' ages and conditions have not been confirmed at this time.

Other details are currently not available.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

