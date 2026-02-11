Two toddlers believed to have drowned in Katy home
KATY, Texas - First responders have been called to a Katy home for two toddlers who possibly drowned, according to the Harris County Sheriff.
Toddler drowning reported in Katy
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two baby girls reportedly drowned at a home on Creek Edge Court, near Morton and Mason Roads, close to Grand Parkway.
Deputies, detectives, and Lifeflight have been called to the home.
What we don't know:
Sheriff Gonzalez says the infants' ages and conditions have not been confirmed at this time.
Other details are currently not available.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.