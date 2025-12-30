Expand / Collapse search

Male skeletal remains found in SE Houston lot

Updated  December 30, 2025 4:43pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • Houston police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near Minnesota Street and Windwater Drive.
    • There is no information on how long the remains may have been there.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in an empty lot in southeast Houston.

What we know:

Investigators responded to a large empty lot off of Minnesota Street, south of Windwater Drive, around 1:15 a.m.

Officials said someone had bought the field and was clearing it to develop it when the crew found the bones. 

The bones are believed to be a man. However, no other identification was available. 

What we don't know:

The cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiners Office. 

What's next:

The medical examiner’s office will examine the remains to attempt to identify the person. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

