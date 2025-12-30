Male skeletal remains found in SE Houston lot
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in an empty lot in southeast Houston.
What we know:
Investigators responded to a large empty lot off of Minnesota Street, south of Windwater Drive, around 1:15 a.m.
Officials said someone had bought the field and was clearing it to develop it when the crew found the bones.
The bones are believed to be a man. However, no other identification was available.
What we don't know:
The cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiners Office.
What's next:
The medical examiner’s office will examine the remains to attempt to identify the person.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.