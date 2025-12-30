Male skeletal remains found in SE Houston lot

The Brief Houston police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near Minnesota Street and Windwater Drive. There is no information on how long the remains may have been there.



Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in an empty lot in southeast Houston.

What we know:

Investigators responded to a large empty lot off of Minnesota Street, south of Windwater Drive, around 1:15 a.m.

Officials said someone had bought the field and was clearing it to develop it when the crew found the bones.

The bones are believed to be a man. However, no other identification was available.

What we don't know:

The cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiners Office.

What's next:

The medical examiner’s office will examine the remains to attempt to identify the person.