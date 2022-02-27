Suspected carjacker shot by police during chase in northeast Houston, authorities say

article

Authorities say a suspected carjacker was shot Sunday morning after a brief chase in northeast Houston.

It happened at North Wayside Dr. and Tidwell Rd. where an unidentified man, about 19-years-old told police he left his car running while he went to throw away trash.

That's when a suspected carjacker got into the victim's car, showed a weapon to him before taking off.

Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details saying a broadcast was made over their police radio to find the suspected carjacker.

Officers said they found the suspected carjacker at a restaurant on 59 and W Little York and a brief chase ensued before the car lost control and crashed near the Tidwell bridge just west of Wayside.

That's when the chase continued on foot, where some shots were fired at police, and their K9 officer was shot by officers.

No officers were hurt, but police did fire back, and the suspect was hit. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

As for the victim, Chief Troy Finner says he was not injured, "mostly just shaken up."

The chief also took a moment to express concern for the continued violence in Houston.

"This is the 9th officer-involved shooting in our city," Chief Finner said. "I hope that this violence - this senseless violence - of people firing upon our officers, I hope it ends."

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, and an investigation remains underway.