Houston weather: More cold weather ahead for Tuesday night

The Brief Freezing Temperatures For Some Tonight Grab a Jacket if You're Heading Out For New Years Above Average Start to 2026



MORE COLD WEATHER ON THE WAY TUESDAY NIGHT

There has been more sunshine to enjoy for Tuesday as compared to Monday. But unseasonably cool air remains in place across the Houston area with temperatures in the 50s Tuesday. Houston should get to the middle 30s Tuesday night, but a light freeze is going to be more likely for areas just north and northwest of the Houston metro. So protect your sensitive plants and pets.

NEW YEARS FORECAST

Heading out to ring in 2026? Grab that jacket! We will see temperatures in the 40s as we approach that midnight hour. Highs for New Years Eve are expected to be in the 60s and by New Years Day warming up to the 70s.

ABOVE AVERAGE START TO 2026

We will warm into the 70s by New Years Day and 80s by Friday of this week. Going into the weekend, those mid to upper 70s will persist. As we look at long range model data, the first 10 days of 2026 seem to be trending on the warmer side of things. So that means no major cold spell or chance for snow for awhile.

