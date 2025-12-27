2 taken to hospital after chemical leak at plant in Channelview, deputies say

article

The Brief Authorities responded to a chemical leak at an industrial plant in Channelview early Saturday morning. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues and 38 people were treated at the scene. The leak happened after a catwalk fell and caused a sulfuric acid leak.



What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an industrial plant in the 16300 block of Jacintoport Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday after a catwalk fell and created a sulfuric acid leak at the facility.

The Channelview Fire Department and Harris County Hazmat were leading the clean-up efforts.

Deputies said two people were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues as a result of the leak and another 38 people from two ships docked at the San Jacinto Port were being treated at the scene.

The leak did not cause a shelter in place to be ordered. Maj. Joseph Blendermann said only the ships located at the docks were contained.

What they're saying:

"The ship channel is open, there's no threat to the public," Blendermann said. "The only area right now that's contained is the docks right here at Jacintoport."

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are currently unknown.