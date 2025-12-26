Christmas tree recycling: Houston locations, times to take your live tree

The Brief The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department announced their annual holiday tree recycling program. Artificial trees should be disposed of as junk waste. Natural trees are biodegradable and can be recycled in your compost pile or dropped off at a recycling center.



Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, what shall you do now that the holiday is over? Well, whenever you're ready to take down the tree, there are a few locations where you can recycle or dispose of them.

Whether artificial or natural, there are a few things you can do with your tree, so it's not a hassle. The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department has shared information on how you can dispose of it.

Artificial tree disposal

What you can do:

The City of Houston defines artificial trees as junk waste, and they can be disposed of as such.

According to their website, junk waste is collected on even numbered months of the year. Your tree must be placed at the curb between 6 p.m. the Friday before and 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of service.

Remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees prior to collection.

Bulky items can be dropped off at these locations:

North Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 9003 North Main Street, Houston, Texas, United States

Northwest Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 14400 Sommermeyer Street, Houston, Texas, United States

Northeast Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 5565 Kirkpatrick Boulevard, Houston, Texas, United States

South Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 5100 Sunbeam Street, Houston, Texas, United States

Southeast Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 2240 Central Street, Houston, Texas, United States

Natural tree recycling

Natural, live trees are biodegradable, so they can easily be tossed into your compost pile in your backyard after removing the decorations, or re-purposed for use as mulch and other landscape applications.

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management is starting their annual tree recycling program on Friday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 23. Residents can drop off their trees at any of 20 recycling locations across the city.

Trees must have all lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, nails, and stands removed. The trees should not be flocked, painted, or artificial, as these cannot be recycled.

What you can do:

Here are the following listed locations:

Neighborhood Depositories

Open Wednesday - Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (New Hours starting Jan. 5, Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central Street

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 Southwest Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - Highway 3 at Brantley Road

Westpark

Open Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026)

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Kingwood

Open Saturday and Sundays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kingwood Recycling Center - 3210 W. Lake Houston Parkway

Living Earth

Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - Noon

Living Earth will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 19 (MLK Day)

5802 Crawford Road

1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, TX

1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond 12202 Cutten Road

16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm)

5210 S Sam Houston Parkway E

10310 Beaumont Highway

17555 I-45 South, Conroe, TX

20611 US Highway 59, New Caney, TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 4pm)

9306 FM 523, Freeport, TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm)

4314 Roland Road, Katy, TX