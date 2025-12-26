Christmas tree recycling: Houston locations, times to take your live tree
HOUSTON - Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, what shall you do now that the holiday is over? Well, whenever you're ready to take down the tree, there are a few locations where you can recycle or dispose of them.
Whether artificial or natural, there are a few things you can do with your tree, so it's not a hassle. The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department has shared information on how you can dispose of it.
Artificial tree disposal
What you can do:
The City of Houston defines artificial trees as junk waste, and they can be disposed of as such.
According to their website, junk waste is collected on even numbered months of the year. Your tree must be placed at the curb between 6 p.m. the Friday before and 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of service.
Remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees prior to collection.
Bulky items can be dropped off at these locations:
- North Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 9003 North Main Street, Houston, Texas, United States
- Northwest Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 14400 Sommermeyer Street, Houston, Texas, United States
- Northeast Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 5565 Kirkpatrick Boulevard, Houston, Texas, United States
- South Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 5100 Sunbeam Street, Houston, Texas, United States
- Southeast Neighborhood Depository & Recycling Center - 2240 Central Street, Houston, Texas, United States
Natural tree recycling
Natural, live trees are biodegradable, so they can easily be tossed into your compost pile in your backyard after removing the decorations, or re-purposed for use as mulch and other landscape applications.
The City of Houston Solid Waste Management is starting their annual tree recycling program on Friday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 23. Residents can drop off their trees at any of 20 recycling locations across the city.
Trees must have all lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, nails, and stands removed. The trees should not be flocked, painted, or artificial, as these cannot be recycled.
What you can do:
Here are the following listed locations:
Neighborhood Depositories
Open Wednesday - Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (New Hours starting Jan. 5, Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central Street
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 Southwest Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
- Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - Highway 3 at Brantley Road
Westpark
Open Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026)
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
Kingwood
Open Saturday and Sundays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kingwood Recycling Center - 3210 W. Lake Houston Parkway
Living Earth
Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - Noon
Living Earth will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 19 (MLK Day)
- 5802 Crawford Road
- 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, TX
- 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond 12202 Cutten Road
- 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm)
- 5210 S Sam Houston Parkway E
- 10310 Beaumont Highway
- 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, TX
- 20611 US Highway 59, New Caney, TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 4pm)
- 9306 FM 523, Freeport, TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm)
- 4314 Roland Road, Katy, TX
The Source: City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department