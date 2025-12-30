Fort Bend County Judge KP George appears in court for another hearing

The Brief Fort Bend County Judge KP George was in court Tuesday morning still awaiting trial for felony and misdemeanor charges. The trial date has yet to be set, but the state says they have faith in the judge's decision on whether to pursue a court date. KP George is facing misdemeanor charges for identity representation and felony charges for money laundering.



What we know:

He is facing potential misdemeanor charges for identity misrepresentation and potential felony charges for money laundering that were filed in early 2025.

What Happened:

This morning, both the State and the attorneys representing KP George spoke with the judge.

The judge gave advice to the two, letting them know to tone down their presence on social media while the trial awaits.

"Look, both sides are politicians," One of KP George's attorneys said. "This is a very acrimonious proceeding. As the judge said, you know, both said they would tone it down and campaign on their platforms, So, we're going to follow her recommendations."

The State also spoke with the judge, but decided not to pursue any sanctions.

"We have unbridled confidence in this judge's ability," a representative of the State defense said. "If, in fact, she believes that there's been a violation to have the punishment fit the crime and if not, that's fine too. You know, there's nobody we would rather have calling balls and strikes behind home plate in game seven of this series in this judge."