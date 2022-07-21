Look inside Houston’s Car Asylum, where enthusiasts can store their rides

The Car Asylum is a new facility located in southwest Houston that is the perfect spot for any car enthusiast that has one too many vehicles and not enough room to store them.

The Asylum will also be available as an entertainment space for private functions, car club meetups and more.

FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez spent the morning with Sean Tajipour, President of West Houston Muscle, who showed him around and pointed out some of the cool cars that were on hand.

The massive warehouse currently has 60,000 square feet of storage space with the potential to store hundreds of cars.

Although they're not open to the public, you will have a chance to take a peek inside this Sunday, July 24, when West Houston Muscles will be hosting "Cars N' Tunes At The Asylum." The event is free, but you have to register at www.westhoustonmuscle.com