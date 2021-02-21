Houston boil water notice lifted, thousands remain without water in homes

While the boil-water order has been lifted for the City of Houston, thousands of people remain in homes without running water.

On Sunday, a mass-distribution water event was held at Butler Stadium. One of several water bottle distribution events over the weekend.

"It’s overwhelming to see all of this," said Ruth Thornton.

Thorntown was receiving water for her sister. According to Thornton, her sister’s home had several pipes break. As of Sunday evening, her sister’s home remained without water.

"I’ve given her water to take a bath and everything," said Thornton. "It’s been tough."

A deep freeze paralyzed Texas most of last week. The unusually cold temperatures caused more than a million people in Houston to lose electricity and water. In addition, many pipes busted after freezing.

"We have no water because our pipes broke and we can’t get a plumber just yet and the plumber can’t come out because there are not parts," said Betty Espinosa.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference Sunday at Butler Stadium. While the mayor expressed relief the boil water notice had concluded, he also said thousands of families in Houston remain without water in their homes.

"I would say tens of thousands across the region," said Turner. "There are so many busted water pipes. In order to get their homes repaired, they have to turn off their water."

According to Turner’s press team, the City of Houston helped distribute roughly 3 million water bottles over the weekend.

"It’s tough not having water when you’re used to having those conveniences," said Thornton.

Officials recommend making sure your water provider has cleared their boil-water notice.