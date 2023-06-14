Authorities are on the scene of a boarding house where a stop work order was issued, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Boarding Home Detail/Homeless Outreach Team are on scene at 5609 E Mount Houston along with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and Harris County Precinct 2.

According to officials, a temporary restraining order/stop work order was issued after several violations were identified.

Gonzalez says placement was secured for nine people and they are finding other resources for the remaining residents. "We’ve been cracking down on these unpermitted locations," said Gonzalez.