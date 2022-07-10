Houston bars collaborate to provide resources after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

Several Houston bars are banding together Sunday evening to raise money and provide information for women after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court last month.

From bartenders to kitchen staff, it’s all women running the show Sunday evening at Grand Prize’s upstairs bar.

"At 6 o’clock the bar will be taken over by teams of women from bars around the city: Double Trouble, Poison Girl, Lil' Danny's and us (Grand Prize). We also have community outreach, legal aid, we have the Houston Area Women’s Center," said Lindsay Beale, the General Manager at Grand Prize.

The event is named "Ovary Action" and aims to raise money for the ACLU, as well as provide resources to those with more questions than answers, after SCOTUS overturned the landmark abortion case, Roe v Wade last month.

"100% of the sales from the upstairs bar this evening will go to the ACLU Texas. We’ll also have a table set up with QR codes if somebody would like to donate smaller or something more centralized as well," Beale said.

Multiple booths were set up so attendees could have a safe space to consult with mental health experts.

"Let’s Talk Mental Health HTX is a new and growing community of therapists that have allied for the pro-choice and LGBTQ+ community.

"I think a lot of people don’t realize what it does to individuals to have to make such a hard choice for yourself and your family and future," said Alicia Neeley.

The event goes on from 6pm to midnight at Grand Prize Bar.