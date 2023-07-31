Expand / Collapse search
Houston bar shooting: Gabriel Adonai Garcia, 23, charged in shooting at Hunter's Pub

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect turned himself in following a shooting at a bar that left one man dead and two others injured over the weekend.

Gabriel Adonai Garcia, 23, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gabriel Adonai Garcia (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 10500 block of South Post Oak Road.

According to police, there was a disturbance at Hunter’s Pub that escalated near the front door.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man at the entrance of the bar with several gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two other men, 36 and 22, were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but they later identified him as Garcia. Officials say he turned himself in at the HPD Southwest Patrol Division Patrol Station later in the day.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail.