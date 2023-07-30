One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a bar in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 10500 block of South Post Oak Road.

According to police, there was a disturbance at Hunter’s Pub that escalated near the front door of the bar.

Police say the suspect shot a 35-year-old man in the chest and then fired two more times, striking another person in the hip and another in the foot.

The man who was shot in the chest died at the scene. The other two people were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say they know the suspect’s identity and they have his vehicle information.