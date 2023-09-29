Houston police are searching for two robbery suspects who were caught on camera at an ATM earlier this month.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released video of the suspects, and they are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 6 at a bank ATM in the 11800 block of S. Wilcrest.

Police say the two people who were withdrawing money reported that two unknown males suddenly appeared, pointed a gun at them and demanded their money.

They gave the suspects their money, and then the suspects fled, police say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

One suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black shirt and black pants. The other suspect is described as a Black male wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at (713)222-TIPS to remain anonymous. Information reported directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.