The Houston Astros have announced PNC Bank as an official sponsor of the club.

The multi-year agreement, which includes a new marquee PNC Bank sign in the outfield at Minute Maid Park and the establishment of PNC as the official financial literacy partner of the Astros Youth Academy, reflects PNC’s continued growth in Houston and across Texas and demonstrates its dedication to moving the Houston community forward financially.

KISSIMMEE, FL - MARCH 12: A Houston Astros logo at the stadium during the spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Osceola County Stadium on March 12, 2014 in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

"As a national main street bank, PNC is focused on and committed to the greater Houston area and its people," said Julie Young Sudduth, PNC regional president for Houston. "Besides being one of Major League Baseball’s best teams, the Astros share PNC’s deep commitment to Houston. This partnership helps PNC underscore what we do best – meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients, while supporting the communities in which our clients and colleagues live and work."

Houston rap legend Z-Ro receives honorary doctorate

The sponsorship with the Astros also includes fan giveaways and a PNC game night with first pitch and pregame ceremonies.

"We are very glad to have PNC Bank on board as a sponsor," said Jeff Stewart, VP, Corporate Sponsorships for the Astros." Their involvement with the Astros Youth Academy and commitment to the youth of Houston through this partnership is especially unique and exciting."

The Astros Youth Academy is a program that provides free baseball and softball instruction, career development, coaching clinics, tutoring, homework assistance and more to enrolled youth. As the official financial literacy partner, PNC Bank will offer free educational programs to young players and their parents. The programs aim to increase financial well-being by helping participants develop skills, experience, familiarity and self-confidence to meaningfully engage in and improve their financial future. The financial literacy classes will be taught by PNC Bank volunteers on a variety of topics from savings to home ownership.

14 arrested in Galveston after sting operation for solicitation of minors, prostitution

"We cannot thank PNC Bank enough for their dedication to the Astros Youth Academy through the addition of financial literacy programs for the youth of Houston," said Paula Harris, Executive Director, Astros Foundation and Senior VP, Community Affairs for the Astros. "This is an exciting, new program that will elevate the work we do with our academy members to prepare them for life both on and off the field."

ABOUT THE ASTROS FOUNDATION:

The Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros, seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. Our cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation .

ABOUT PNC BANK:

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com .



