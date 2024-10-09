Hurricane Milton: Houston Astros hosting hurricane relief drives

The Astros Foundation and Cotton Holdings are teaming up to provide much-needed aid to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton by organizing two supply drives.

On Oct. 10, a drive will be held outside Constellation Field from 5 to 8 p.m., and outside Minute Maid Park on Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Bryan Michalsky, President and Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings, emphasized the importance of the initiative. "For nearly 30 years, Cotton has played an integral part in rebuilding communities after catastrophic disasters. Yet, after everything we’ve seen, Hurricane Helene’s path through Western North Carolina was unprecedented."

SUGGESTED: Hurricane Milton: Texas and Louisiana aid arrives in Florida ahead of expected landfall

Cotton Holdings will contribute a monetary donation and deploy volunteers to assist with the relief drives. Additionally, Crane Freight will help take supplies to affected areas in North Carolina and Florida, partnering with the Cajun Navy, Loving Foods, and other relief organizations.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will also deliver 28 pallets of Dasani water to Minute Maid Park on Friday morning.

The following supplies will be collected at the drives for hurricane victims:

Items Needed

Generators

Extension cords

Gloves

Water

Non-perishable food

Diapers

New phone chargers

Cleaning supplies

Buckets

Mops

Shovels

Flashlights

Bug spray

Pet food

Tarps

Fuel cans

Batteries

Shovels

Large trash bags

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

Hurricane Relief Drive Locations

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Constellation Field

1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Minute Maid Park (Union Station entrance)

501 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002