Hurricane Milton: Houston Astros hosting hurricane relief drives
HOUSTON - The Astros Foundation and Cotton Holdings are teaming up to provide much-needed aid to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton by organizing two supply drives.
On Oct. 10, a drive will be held outside Constellation Field from 5 to 8 p.m., and outside Minute Maid Park on Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bryan Michalsky, President and Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings, emphasized the importance of the initiative. "For nearly 30 years, Cotton has played an integral part in rebuilding communities after catastrophic disasters. Yet, after everything we’ve seen, Hurricane Helene’s path through Western North Carolina was unprecedented."
Cotton Holdings will contribute a monetary donation and deploy volunteers to assist with the relief drives. Additionally, Crane Freight will help take supplies to affected areas in North Carolina and Florida, partnering with the Cajun Navy, Loving Foods, and other relief organizations.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will also deliver 28 pallets of Dasani water to Minute Maid Park on Friday morning.
The following supplies will be collected at the drives for hurricane victims:
Items Needed
- Generators
- Extension cords
- Gloves
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Diapers
- New phone chargers
- Cleaning supplies
- Buckets
- Mops
- Shovels
- Flashlights
- Bug spray
- Pet food
- Tarps
- Fuel cans
- Batteries
- Large trash bags
Hurricane Relief Drive Locations
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Constellation Field
1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Minute Maid Park (Union Station entrance)
501 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002