Help from Houston, other parts of Texas and Louisiana are either already on the ground or will soon be deployed to Florida. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday night and some organizations are sharing what their efforts look like ahead of time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Paul Blackburn, a customer service manager with Entergy Texas is in Jacksonville, Florida and talked with Fox 26 about their efforts, sending over 270 resources to florida.

250 are already in Jacksonville, about 25 additional resources are on the way according to Blackburn.

RELATED: Milton evacuations: Atlanta Motor Speedway, other Georgia locations opening to evacuees

Blackburn says once they can assess the damage, an power restoration estimate will be provided. It could take a week or more. Adding it was important for them to go because if the rolls were reversed, Florida companies would come to Texas to help during a major storm.

Fox 26 also spoke with the American Red Cross - Greater Houston Area Chapter about their efforts.

Vanessa Valdez, spokesperson for the American Red Cross, says that they have sent serva volunteers to Tallahassee to be on standby.

The American Red Cross GHA Chapter says they have 40 people deployed in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia from Hurricane Helene, so if resources need to be pulled they can do so.

The Red Cross also told Fox 26 they ar sending emergency response vehicles from Houston to feed the people, hand out emergency supplies, and inform those impacted by Milton about the financial resources available.

The Red Cross says right now the Houston community can help by volunteering. Training only takes a day.

However, if you cannot volunteer, The Red Cross is asking that you make a monetary donation.

Preparations in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton