It takes a lot of people to keep the stadium running during a game. We met up with a local family, who is proud of their adult son with special needs, who works at Minute Maid Park.

Michael Muehlberger may just be one of the most proud workers in the Juice Box.

He takes his housekeeping job seriously and constantly tidies up, making sure the stadium is nice and clean. Michael has somewhat limited speech because of autism, but his enthusiasm is more than clear to understand.

Needless to say, his entire family is proud of him.

"I can't explain it. He loves his job! He loves working," states Carrie Muehlberger. "Shooting Stars, Orbit, players, Minute Maid Park, he loves all of it."

Michael tells us he has been working not only at Minute Maid Park, but also NRG Stadium the past eight years, and he has some cool rings from the World Series and a signed baseball by Yuli Gurriel to prove it!

Carrie says the Astros help support many local families dealing with disabilities.

"It means a lot to us and Michael! The Astros are like family. We love them! World Series? We hope so," says Carrie.

Michael wraps thing up with an enthusiastic, "Let's go, Astros!"

For more information on Adult Autism, click here.