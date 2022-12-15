Houston Astros fans will have a chance to meet their 2022 World Series champions in January.

The Astros announced they will be hosting their annual FanFest on Jan. 21, 2023 to celebrate their championship win and get ready for the 2023 season. From 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., fans have the opportunity to meet their favorite players, alumni, and broadcasters.

Fans are said to be able to attend autograph sessions, have photo opportunities, see the World Series trophy in person, and more.

SUGGESTED: Former Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander posts goodbye message to Houston

The best thing about FanFest? It's free! You just have to ensure you get an admission voucher to enter. The Astros say a limited number of vouchers will be available the morning of the event and they are digital tickets only.

Fans will be able to park in the Astros Parking Lots A, B, and C for free on the day of FanFest. You can enter the event at Atrium, South Home Plate, Right Field Gate, Center Field Gate, or Left Field Gate.

Season ticket holders and Astros Buddies get exclusive benefits. Ticket holders are said to get Fast Pass lanes at all activity locations, but pre-purchased vouchers are required for certain activities. Astros Buddies will receive a Fast Pass for Run the Bases and Fast Pass at the kid's autograph station.

RELATED: Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal: AP source

According to the Astros, you can download the MLB Ballpark app to access your FanFest Admission and Activity Vouchers as screenshots of admission tickets and activity vouchers or a printout of the confirmation page will not be accepted.

Get more information on the Astros FanFest here.