Former Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander posts goodbye message to Houston

Former Houston Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander posted a goodbye message on social media Wednesday evening after agreeing to a new deal with the New York Mets.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros participates in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In the social media message, Verlander says,

"To Houston: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so positive, generous, and accepting. You made me and my family feel at home and I'll always be grateful for that. We have all shared lots of amazing moments together since the trade in 2017. My family and I will forever cherish our time in the H and the memories created that will last a lifetime! Much love - The Verlanders."

The 39-year-old Houston Astros ace returned from Tommy John surgery to lead the organization to its second World Series championship, posting an MLB-best ERA of 1.75 while going 18-4.

He entered free agency last month as a three-time Cy Young Award winner, becoming the 11th player in MLB history to win it three times.

Verlander opted out of his contract with the Astros during the offseason, declining his $25 million player option that came about after he threw over 130 innings during the 2022 MLB season.

As FOX 26 has reported, Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets earlier this week.