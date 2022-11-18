Houston Astros announce players receiving contracts for 2023

article

After a championship-winning 2022 season, the Houston Astros announced players will be receiving contracts for the 2023 season.

On Friday, the Astros shared eight out of the nine arbitration-eligible players they tendered contracts to for next year.

These players include shortstop and center fielder Mauricio Dubón, pitcher Cristian Javier, pitcher Phil Maton, pitcher Ryne Stanek, pitcher Blake Taylor, right fielder Kyle Tucker, pitcher José Urquidy and pitcher Framber Valdez.

Another pitcher, Josh James, was the one player who didn't receive a contract and has become a free agent.

James was with the Astros for the last nine years since being selected in the 34th-round of the 2014 draft. He played in the minor leagues before being promoted to the major league in 2018.

The Houston Astros 40-man roster, now sits at 35 players with James not returning.