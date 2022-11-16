Astros' Justin Verlander wins 3rd American League Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote

Houston Astros Ace Justin Verlander was unanimously voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America as the winner of the 2022 American League Cy Young Award.

Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win it at least three times. He first earned the award in 2011 and won again in 2019. Others who won three Cy Young Awards: Sandy Koufax, Jim Palmer, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.

It also marks his ninth top-five finish in the Cy Young voting, and his sixth time as a top-two finisher, as he was the AL Cy Young Award runner-up in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

He is the fourth Astros pitcher to win a Cy Young, joining right-handers Mike Scott (NL,1986) and Roger Clemens (NL, 2004), and left-hander Dallas Keuchel (AL, 2015). Verlander is the first pitcher in franchise history to win the Cy Young Award twice.