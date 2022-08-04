Houston Art gallery curated with wildly impressive paper mastery

Artists paint, draw, color & sketch on paper but the paper itself can also be the art.

Art of Paper is the latest exhibit to the River Oaks District at Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery, located at 4444 Westheimer.

The gallery is featuring seven international and national artists, including Texas, that use different forms of paper as their method of creating.

No two pieces are the same.

The gallery is open daily through August 27 and all pieces are available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

