A man accused of attacking a man in a wheelchair has been charged with murder, Houston police say.

Hayden Luke Humphreys, 31, is charged in the death of 38-year-old Rudy Diaz last year.

Hayden Luke Humphreys (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to HPD, officers responded to an assault call around 11:45 p.m. July 23, 2022, in the 18000 block of McKay Drive.

Police say witnesses reported that Humphreys was seen attacking Diaz, who uses a wheelchair. Humphreys was arrested and charged with injury to the disabled, officials say.

Diaz was transported to the hospital. According to police, Diaz was pronounced deceased on Aug. 12, 2022, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

On Wednesday, Humphreys’ charge was upgraded to murder, and he was taken into custody the following day.