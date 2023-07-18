The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion after no one won the top prize in Monday night’s drawing, but someone who bought a ticket in Spring is $2 million richer.

According to the Texas Lottery, the quick pick ticket was purchased at a convenience store located at 23307 Aldine Westfield Road.

The ticket with the Power Play option selected matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were white ball numbers 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the Powerball was 21. The jackpot was an estimated $900 million before Monday night’s drawing.

Winners must claim their prize no later than 180 days after the date of the drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. The current estimated annuitized jackpot is $1 billion, or an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.