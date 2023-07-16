No one took home the massive Powerball jackpot prize for Saturday night’s drawing, but someone who purchased a ticket in Katy did win $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, a quick pick ticket purchased at Edge Mart at 21411 Clay Road #B matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was an estimated $875 million.

Another ticket sold in north Texas also matched all five of the white ball numbers for the $1 million prize. Texas lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Circle K #2742802 at 12626 El Dorado Pkwy in Frisco.

Winners must claim their prize no later than 180 days after the date of the drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday. The current estimated annuitized jackpot is $900 million, or an estimated cash value of $465.1 million.