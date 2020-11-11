Houston-area minister helps heroes struggling with stress and trauma

A local ministry, known for its healing powers, wants veterans to know that help is available right here in the Houston area.

Joan Hunter Ministries is in Tomball, yet its namesake, Joan, has ministered in countries all over the world. She has been concerned that veterans aren't getting the proper help they need, so she recently wrote the book “Miracles for Veterans”. She believes the time is now for their breakthrough victory.

“There are a lot of books that teach people how to live with post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. I want to teach people how to get rid of PTSD, of the trauma, the stress, the mental anguish, the nightmares, the night terrors,” states Joan.

Joan's dad was a veteran and she has seen first-hand that veterans often have a tough time finding the right help. She believes the right resources can help veterans steer clear from the wrong help, as in substance abuse. Part of her mission includes special prayer blankets for veterans that have been fervently prayed over. The comforting power of something like that can go a long way! Her book focuses on stressors that veterans face on a regular basis.

“It deals with stress, anxiety, nightmares anxiety and depression, oppression, anger, and survivor's guilt,” explains Joan.

Air Force Veteran Carmen Wilkinson is thankful for Joan’s ministry. She met her at a conference, when she was in desperate need of help.

“It was so bad, it kept me in my house for over 15 years. I had so much fear, and I couldn't sleep, and I couldn't leave the house without my husband,” says Carmen.

She says doctors kept prescribing her medications that didn’t work for her, but she says a powerful prayer of healing from Joan broke-through her barriers.

“I've been delivered. That's the only way to say it. It removed the labels of PTSD and even that night, I slept for the first time in over 15 years. I slept,” smiles Carmen.

She says a miracle happened, right there in a huge room of people.

“I heard over a 1,000 ladies gasp, and I thought, I wonder what just happened. I had no idea what just happened, but I had multiple discs removed after an injury in the military, and I got them all back,” says Carmen.

“Right there - all of her vertebrae that were surgically removed. She got them right back, and she grew like three inches, which is about the size of a disc. You think, wow, that was a miracle! Yes. The theme of the ministry is ‘Miracles Happen’ and ‘Miracles for Veterans’, so it was so awesome,” says Joan.

“I did have PTSD, but not anymore,” states Carmen. She says that means she doesn’t have to turn to medication anymore. “I can sleep. I lost over 50 pounds in three and a half months after that prayer,” explains Carmen.

She admits at first, her family didn’t believe she’d been cured. But it's been almost three years and now at least they believe, while she says some question how her miracle happened.

“You see, even my own family kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. They didn't realize God heals today. So I just keep going. I just keep going, and they see, I'm a living testimony,” tears up Carmen.

Joan says Carmen isn't the only one who has benefitted from her healing ministry for veterans, and she features many others in her book. It’s important to note that she also offers free ministry for PTSD in Tomball. This is a prayer she encourages anyone going through PTSD to consider: “We need to pray in the name of Jesus, I command this trauma to leave my heart. Leave my body, leave my mind, in Jesus’ name. Father, you know I removed this label, because I've been labeled PTSD. We’re removing the label,” prays Joan.

Her book is available on typical websites and bookstores, and you can also find it here: https://joanhunter.org/product/miracles-for-veterans