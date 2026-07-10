Houston-area leaders provide new details on ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The Brief Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia held a briefing alongside Congressman Al Green, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Hugo Baldera-Ybarra, the lawyer for some passengers who were detained by ICE following the shooting death of Araujo. Baldera-Ybarra shared what he had heard from them while calling for their release. District Attorney Sean Teare is asking anyone with video of the incident to send it to his office.



Houston-area leaders and U.S. Representatives held a press conference to provide new details on the ICE shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Houston ICE shooting: Friday updates from leaders

What they're saying:

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia held a briefing alongside Congressman Al Green, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Hugo Baldera-Ybarra, the lawyer representing two of the three passengers who were in the vehicle with Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and detained by ICE following the shooting death of Araujo.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia

Rep. Garcia said she spoke with Acting ICE Director David Venturella on Thursday about the shooting.

According to the congresswoman, Venturella stated that Salgado Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets. Allegedly, the officers believed the person they were looking for was in the van with the brothers, and that person had a final removal order.

Rep. Garcia clarified that officers had an administrative warrant for the person in question, not an arrest warrant. She goes on to say Venturella could not recall who ICE officers were looking for in this incident.

It was also stated that there were no vehicle cameras during the incident. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Thursday that the ICE officers did not have body cameras on. According to Rep. Garcia, the ICE director promised that all officers would have body cameras on by the end of the month.

MORE: Congresswoman says Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not the intended target

Houston-area representatives like congresspersons Garcia and Al Green wrote a letter to DHS and ICE calling for an independent investigation, but the director allegedly told Garcia that he wouldn't respond until after their investigation.

Garcia also claims that the ICE

Attorney Hugo Baldera-Ybarra

While Baldera-Ybarra is only representing two of the three people were detained during Tuesday's incident, he said he spoke to all three of them on Thursday morning and says the detainees' side of the story contradicts ICE's claims.

According to the attorney, the detainees said ICE officers were not in front of Araujo's vehicle.

He goes on to call for the detainees to be released and for a change to ICE's immigration enforcement. The attorney says his team is working for the detainees to be released.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare

Harris County DA Sean Teare says his office was not invited into the shooting scene on Tuesday. However, he says his civil rights division and investigators have been at the scene since it was released to collect surveillance footage and talk to witnesses.

Teare asked for anyone who has surveillance footage of the incident to send it to his office.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Harris County DA investigating, warns of evidence access