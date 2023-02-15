article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects responsible for an aggravated assault at a Houston convenience store.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on February 6 around 1:30 a.m. on the 7100 block of Scott.

In the surveillance video, you can see one of the suspects remain at the door while a second suspect walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the safe.

Police said when the clerk told the suspect that he couldn't open the safe, the suspect began assaulting him by hitting him in the face with his gun.

The suspects the fled the location on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 26 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 26 years old, wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.