Houston Fourth of July event: Freedom Over Texas fireworks, tickets & more
Tens of thousands of people are expected to celebrate the Fourth of July near Downtown Houston at this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration.
Wear your red, white and blue when you come out to Eleanor Tinsley Park along Allen Parkway for six hours of festivities. There will be plenty of food, music and a Texas-sized fireworks show.
RELATED: City of Houston prepares for Freedom Over Texas
This year's headliner is country-pop artist Russell Dickerson with special guest Jo Dee Messina. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. See the complete entertainment lineup here: https://www.houstontx.gov/july4/2024-entertainment.html
Houston Freedom Over Texas tickets, location & more
City of Houston
WHEN: The celebration will be held Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 4-10 p.m. The fireworks show begins at approximately 9:35 p.m.
WHERE: Eleanor Tinsley Park along Allen Parkway
ADMISSION: Tickets are $10 online or at the gate. Children five and under are free. Get tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/13200/eleanor-tinsley-park
PARKING: Event parking is available for a cost at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts parking garage located at 800 Bagby Street. More event parking is also available in the Theater District Parking Garages with access on Rusk between Bagby and Smith Streets.
WANTED: Volunteers! Volunteers will greet guests, scan tickets or assist in one of the festival’s many booths. Volunteers will enjoy the day’s featured entertainment, free parking and event shirts, plus refreshments and an upfront view of the city’s most iconic fireworks display. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.houstontx.gov/july4/volunteer2024.html
Which items are not allowed on festival grounds?
- food or drinks (infant & special health needs allowed)
- coolers
- alcohol
- pets (Seeing eye / assistance dogs allowed)
- glass containers
- shading devices larger than 4 feet in diameter
- skates, rollerblades, skateboards, bikes
- prohibited weapons
- fireworks
- laser pointers
- drones
- Due to performers' contracts, no professional recording devices are allowed during live performances
Which items are guests encouraged to bring?
- sunscreen and mosquito spray
- wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- wear comfortable shoes
- bring sunglasses and a hat
- bring a towel or blanket
- bring cash or credit card for food
- portable chargers