Tens of thousands of people are expected to celebrate the Fourth of July near Downtown Houston at this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration.

Wear your red, white and blue when you come out to Eleanor Tinsley Park along Allen Parkway for six hours of festivities. There will be plenty of food, music and a Texas-sized fireworks show.

RELATED: City of Houston prepares for Freedom Over Texas

This year's headliner is country-pop artist Russell Dickerson with special guest Jo Dee Messina. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. See the complete entertainment lineup here: https://www.houstontx.gov/july4/2024-entertainment.html

Houston Freedom Over Texas tickets, location & more

City of Houston

WHEN: The celebration will be held Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 4-10 p.m. The fireworks show begins at approximately 9:35 p.m.

WHERE: Eleanor Tinsley Park along Allen Parkway

ADMISSION: Tickets are $10 online or at the gate. Children five and under are free. Get tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/13200/eleanor-tinsley-park

PARKING: Event parking is available for a cost at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts parking garage located at 800 Bagby Street. More event parking is also available in the Theater District Parking Garages with access on Rusk between Bagby and Smith Streets.

WANTED: Volunteers! Volunteers will greet guests, scan tickets or assist in one of the festival’s many booths. Volunteers will enjoy the day’s featured entertainment, free parking and event shirts, plus refreshments and an upfront view of the city’s most iconic fireworks display. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.houstontx.gov/july4/volunteer2024.html

Which items are not allowed on festival grounds?

food or drinks (infant & special health needs allowed)

coolers

alcohol

pets (Seeing eye / assistance dogs allowed)

glass containers

shading devices larger than 4 feet in diameter

skates, rollerblades, skateboards, bikes

prohibited weapons

fireworks

laser pointers

drones

Due to performers' contracts, no professional recording devices are allowed during live performances

Which items are guests encouraged to bring?