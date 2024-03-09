Fourth Ward residents recount the moments during a shooting that led to a 2-year-old in the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday,

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Satterhite said officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Ruthven and Gillette around 6:30 p.m. and found a toddler had been shot.

Initial reports say four vehicles were passing as a group of people were outside: a black car, a black truck, a silver sedan, and a champagne car.

According to witnesses, shots were fired from the black truck, but officials are investigating if shots were fired from another car based on evidence of shell casings from a rifle and a handgun.

"We have casings from two different firearms. That indicates that two shooters from the same truck or this was a shootout between vehicles," said Lt. Satterhite.

Neighbors who were outside during the shooting gave their reactions.

"I literally laid down, and I watched the gunfire coming from the black truck. They were shooting out the back window," said Charonda Johnson.

"I was here at the park and I heard shots, and children, they started scrambling," said Ephesian Franklin, a neighbor in the Fourth Ward.

The 2-year-old was outside, playing in his yard when he was shot in the arm and torso, Satterwhite said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition by private vehicle and last reported to be in stable condition.

"This needs to stop because there’s no way that a kid, anybody innocent, should be caught up in the stupidity of what’s going on," Johnson added.

Pastor Bishop John Tate at New Zion Temple Church, which is at the intersection of where the shooting took place, told FOX 26, "About three weeks ago we had a shooting and the sheriffs did come out. We have been very concerned with the situation of gambling selling drugs and other things. We have contacted the police department. At this time, we are not seeing very many policemen coming out."

Lt. Satterwhite states they have no suspect descriptions and are asking for help from the public.

It is unsure if the shooters involved were firing at the crowd or if two of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.