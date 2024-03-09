Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near Humble early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies arrived at a crash scene at the 15100 block of Golden Eagle Drive after a black sedan crashed into a parked vehicle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a Black man in his late teens to early 20s was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the driver seat of the sedan.

The black sedan had been reported stolen earlier from a nearby apartment complex, said Gonzalez.

Investigators report the victim was shot after being engaged in a roadway altercation with a gray SUV. A Black man with a slender build wearing a gray sweatsuit was seen leaving the victim's car with a backpack.

If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.