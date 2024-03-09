Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her car by her family.

According to HPD Lieutenant Willkens, officers responded in the 4800 block of Briscoe Street on Friday night around 7 p.m. to find a woman in her mid-40s dead inside her car.

Initial reports say the woman left around 1 a.m. on Friday from her family's home in Willowbrook to get some snacks.

Briscoe Street murder (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

When the woman never came home, her family began looking for her. They were able to later track her phone to the location on Briscoe Street where they found her dead from blunt force trauma, says Lt. Willkens.

The investigation into her death is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division.