Southeast Texas high school football teams kickoff regular season games in extreme heat

High school football kicked off across Southeast Texas Friday night with temperatures around 100 degrees.

"[It’s] Texas," said Mike Goodwin, a fan. "Never too hot for football."

An excessive heat warning was issued for much of the Houston area Friday through 9 p.m. At the Austin West Lake vs. Ridge Point High School game in Fort Bend County on Friday, the scheduled 7 p.m. game was delayed until 7:30 p.m. because of the hot temperatures.

SUGGESTED: Conroe ISD delaying home football game start times because of extreme heat

"I’m sure it’s 100 and something, but we’ve been practicing and trying to get acclimated for it," said Ridge Point Head Coach Rick LaFavers. "I think we’ll do well."

Both teams were focused on staying hydrated and cool before kickoff.

"We focus on making sure our athletes receive the proper hydration as needed," said Mark Stephans, an athletic trainer from Houston Methodist Hospital. "It’s not normal to go about 23 or 24 days straight with temperatures 100 degrees plus."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

High school football teams across the state have been practicing for weeks for this heat and feel prepared.

"We had a scrimmage yesterday at 4:30 p.m., that was the real deal," said LaFavers. "I think with the breeze the way it is now, it’s fine."



